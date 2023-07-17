Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) has decreased by -3.70 when compared to last closing price of 3.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.87% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Right Now?

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 624.00x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for UEC is at 2.06.

The public float for UEC is 358.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.71% of that float. The average trading volume for UEC on July 17, 2023 was 5.11M shares.

UEC’s Market Performance

The stock of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has seen a -6.87% decrease in the past week, with a -1.27% drop in the past month, and a 7.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.04% for UEC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.24% for UEC’s stock, with a -8.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UEC Trading at 4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UEC fell by -6.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.33. In addition, Uranium Energy Corp. saw -19.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UEC starting from DELLA VOLPE VINCENT, who sale 65,000 shares at the price of $3.38 back on Jul 05. After this action, DELLA VOLPE VINCENT now owns 266,326 shares of Uranium Energy Corp., valued at $219,447 using the latest closing price.

KONG DAVID, the Director of Uranium Energy Corp., sale 7,000 shares at $3.35 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that KONG DAVID is holding 145,532 shares at $23,482 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.62 for the present operating margin

-18.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uranium Energy Corp. stands at +22.68. The total capital return value is set at -0.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.19. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.36. Total debt to assets is 0.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.