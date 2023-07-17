Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 8 as “sell.”

The public float for UPST is 69.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 38.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UPST on July 17, 2023 was 9.41M shares.

UPST) stock’s latest price update

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.84 in comparison to its previous close of 47.40, however, the company has experienced a 26.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 05/10/23 that These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Upstart, Topgolf, RingCentral, Icahn Enterprises, Twilio, and More

UPST’s Market Performance

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has seen a 26.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 25.86% gain in the past month and a 195.05% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.06% for UPST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.54% for UPST’s stock, with a 125.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPST stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for UPST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UPST in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $42 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

UPST Trading at 61.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.27%, as shares surge +25.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +284.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST rose by +26.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +123.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.25. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc. saw 251.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Datta Sanjay, who sale 26,072 shares at the price of $23.99 back on May 26. After this action, Datta Sanjay now owns 419,777 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc., valued at $625,379 using the latest closing price.

Mirgorodskaya Natalia, the Corporate Controller of Upstart Holdings Inc., sale 1,514 shares at $27.76 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Mirgorodskaya Natalia is holding 39,470 shares at $42,029 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Equity return is now at value -39.00, with -14.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.