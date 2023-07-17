Understanding the 4.45% Volatility Levels of Coeur Mining Inc.’s (CDE) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, CDE stock has gone up by 15.79%, with a monthly decline of -5.52% and a quarterly plunge of -30.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.45% for Coeur Mining Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.54% for CDE stock, with a simple moving average of -10.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is $4.68, which is $1.6 above the current market price. The public float for CDE is 276.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDE on July 17, 2023 was 5.32M shares.

CDE) stock’s latest price update

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.33 in relation to its previous close of 3.07. However, the company has experienced a 15.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDE stocks, with National Bank Financial repeating the rating for CDE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CDE in the upcoming period, according to National Bank Financial is $4.25 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

CDE Trading at -0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares sank -3.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDE rose by +15.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.89. In addition, Coeur Mining Inc. saw -8.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDE starting from MELLOR ROBERT E, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.00 back on May 25. After this action, MELLOR ROBERT E now owns 239,188 shares of Coeur Mining Inc., valued at $14,995 using the latest closing price.

McGrath Aoife, the SVP, Exploration of Coeur Mining Inc., purchase 3,600 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that McGrath Aoife is holding 123,017 shares at $10,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.44 for the present operating margin

+0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coeur Mining Inc. stands at -10.26. The total capital return value is set at -3.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.85. Equity return is now at value -12.60, with -5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE), the company’s capital structure generated 61.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.89. Total debt to assets is 29.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.