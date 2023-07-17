Understanding the 3.28% Volatility Levels of Airbnb Inc.’s (ABNB) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has gone up by 9.99% for the week, with a 14.76% rise in the past month and a 25.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.28% for ABNB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.73% for ABNB stock, with a simple moving average of 28.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) is above average at 47.76x. The 36-month beta value for ABNB is also noteworthy at 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ABNB is $128.30, which is -$12.65 below than the current price. The public float for ABNB is 392.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.54% of that float. The average trading volume of ABNB on July 17, 2023 was 6.41M shares.

ABNB) stock’s latest price update

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB)’s stock price has increased by 2.32 compared to its previous closing price of 140.09. However, the company has seen a 9.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/01/23 that Airbnb Fights New NYC Short-Term Rental Requirements

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABNB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ABNB by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ABNB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $99 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

ABNB Trading at 19.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +14.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB rose by +9.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.36. In addition, Airbnb Inc. saw 67.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from BALOGH ARISTOTLE N, who sale 22,750 shares at the price of $136.53 back on Jul 11. After this action, BALOGH ARISTOTLE N now owns 189,651 shares of Airbnb Inc., valued at $3,106,151 using the latest closing price.

BALOGH ARISTOTLE N, the Chief Technology Officer of Airbnb Inc., sale 2,750 shares at $130.18 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that BALOGH ARISTOTLE N is holding 192,401 shares at $357,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.37 for the present operating margin

+69.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airbnb Inc. stands at +22.54. The total capital return value is set at 24.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.29. Equity return is now at value 37.50, with 11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Airbnb Inc. (ABNB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.63. Total debt to assets is 14.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.