Understanding the 11.39% Volatility Levels of Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Lilium N.V. (LILM) has gone down by -23.70% for the week, with a -4.35% drop in the past month and a 140.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.39% for LILM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.47% for LILM stock, with a simple moving average of 6.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LILM is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LILM is $3.33, which is $1.88 above than the current price. The public float for LILM is 142.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.37% of that float. The average trading volume of LILM on July 17, 2023 was 5.08M shares.

LILM) stock’s latest price update

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM)’s stock price has decreased by -22.35 compared to its previous closing price of 1.70. However, the company has seen a -23.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/15/22 that Electric Plane Maker’s Stock Plummets After Short-Seller Report

Analysts’ Opinion of LILM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LILM stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for LILM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LILM in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2023.

LILM Trading at 7.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares surge +3.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +190.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILM fell by -23.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5275. In addition, Lilium N.V. saw 15.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LILM

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Lilium N.V. (LILM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.