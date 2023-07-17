UiPath Inc. (PATH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH)’s stock price has dropped by -4.67 in relation to previous closing price of 18.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/24/23 that UiPath Shares Tumble as July Quarter Outlook Disappoints

Is It Worth Investing in UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PATH is also noteworthy at 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PATH is $19.20, which is $0.99 above than the current price. The public float for PATH is 415.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.32% of that float. The average trading volume of PATH on July 17, 2023 was 10.06M shares.

PATH’s Market Performance

The stock of UiPath Inc. (PATH) has seen a 6.37% increase in the past week, with a -2.01% drop in the past month, and a 5.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.88% for PATH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.72% for PATH’s stock, with a 20.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PATH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PATH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PATH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for PATH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $20 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2023.

PATH Trading at 7.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PATH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares sank -2.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PATH rose by +6.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.05. In addition, UiPath Inc. saw 38.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PATH starting from Wong Rich, who sale 56,549 shares at the price of $17.97 back on Jul 11. After this action, Wong Rich now owns 879,693 shares of UiPath Inc., valued at $1,016,022 using the latest closing price.

Wong Rich, the Director of UiPath Inc., sale 43,451 shares at $17.98 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Wong Rich is holding 936,242 shares at $781,284 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PATH

Equity return is now at value -12.50, with -9.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, UiPath Inc. (PATH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.