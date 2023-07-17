Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 36 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) is $51.36, which is $6.28 above the current market price. The public float for UBER is 2.01B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UBER on July 17, 2023 was 24.50M shares.

The stock price of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) has plunged by -1.95 when compared to previous closing price of 45.64, but the company has seen a 4.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/12/23 that Domino’s Pizza Is Soon Coming to Uber Apps

UBER’s Market Performance

UBER’s stock has risen by 4.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.07% and a quarterly rise of 42.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.38% for Uber Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.30% for UBER’s stock, with a 38.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBER stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for UBER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UBER in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $55 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2023.

UBER Trading at 10.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares surge +8.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBER rose by +4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.50. In addition, Uber Technologies Inc. saw 80.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBER starting from KHOSROWSHAHI DARA, who sale 69,975 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Jun 28. After this action, KHOSROWSHAHI DARA now owns 1,416,243 shares of Uber Technologies Inc., valued at $3,148,882 using the latest closing price.

KHOSROWSHAHI DARA, the Chief Executive Officer of Uber Technologies Inc., sale 30,025 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that KHOSROWSHAHI DARA is holding 1,485,167 shares at $1,351,131 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+28.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uber Technologies Inc. stands at -28.68. The total capital return value is set at -4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.57. Equity return is now at value -48.60, with -10.60 for asset returns.

Based on Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), the company’s capital structure generated 159.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.48. Total debt to assets is 36.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.