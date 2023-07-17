Trading Update: Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Stock Endures 10.32% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, WKHS stock has gone up by 7.63%, with a monthly gain of 6.38% and a quarterly plunge of -12.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.32% for Workhorse Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.21% for WKHS’s stock, with a -41.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WKHS is 2.72. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) is $2.75, which is $1.76 above the current market price. The public float for WKHS is 157.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 27.69% of that float. On July 17, 2023, WKHS’s average trading volume was 9.00M shares.

WKHS) stock’s latest price update

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS)'s stock price has seen a 7.63% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 11/08/22 that Workhorse Keeps Sales Guidance but Tightens Range of Vehicles It Will Make in 2022

Analysts’ Opinion of WKHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WKHS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for WKHS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WKHS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 09th of the previous year 2022.

WKHS Trading at 6.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.58%, as shares surge +0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKHS rose by +7.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9317. In addition, Workhorse Group Inc. saw -34.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WKHS starting from March Stanley Raymond, who purchase 24,000 shares at the price of $1.88 back on Dec 14. After this action, March Stanley Raymond now owns 67,000 shares of Workhorse Group Inc., valued at $45,120 using the latest closing price.

March Stanley Raymond, the VP, Business Development of Workhorse Group Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $1.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that March Stanley Raymond is holding 43,000 shares at $1,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WKHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2171.64 for the present operating margin

-649.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Workhorse Group Inc. stands at -2334.71. The total capital return value is set at -68.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.75. Equity return is now at value -94.60, with -63.60 for asset returns.

Based on Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS), the company’s capital structure generated 9.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.53. Total debt to assets is 5.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.