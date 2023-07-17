Trading Update: Mattel Inc. (MAT) Stock Endures 2.50% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Mattel Inc. (MAT) has gone up by 1.28% for the week, with a 14.36% rise in the past month and a 20.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.50% for MAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.74% for MAT stock, with a simple moving average of 15.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Right Now?

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.05x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mattel Inc. (MAT) by analysts is $22.80, which is $1.41 above the current market price. The public float for MAT is 351.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.78% of that float. On July 17, 2023, the average trading volume of MAT was 2.72M shares.

MAT) stock’s latest price update

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.84 in relation to its previous close of 21.44. However, the company has experienced a 1.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/29/23 that ‘Digital Blackface’? Levi’s gets pushback for using AI models to add diversity.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $26 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

MAT Trading at 13.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +16.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAT rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.70. In addition, Mattel Inc. saw 19.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.57 for the present operating margin

+44.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mattel Inc. stands at +7.25. The total capital return value is set at 14.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Mattel Inc. (MAT), the company’s capital structure generated 129.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.51. Total debt to assets is 43.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mattel Inc. (MAT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.