Toast Inc. (TOST) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for TOST is at 1.78. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TOST is $24.26, which is -$0.8 below the current market price. The public float for TOST is 342.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.83% of that float. The average trading volume for TOST on July 17, 2023 was 6.63M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TOST) stock’s latest price update

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.20 in comparison to its previous close of 25.91, however, the company has experienced a 11.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/10/23 that Toast Gets a Thumbs-Up From Wall Street After Earnings Report

TOST’s Market Performance

TOST’s stock has risen by 11.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.87% and a quarterly rise of 39.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.06% for Toast Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.85% for TOST’s stock, with a 27.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $28 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2023.

TOST Trading at 16.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares surge +7.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST rose by +11.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.72. In addition, Toast Inc. saw 39.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Fredette Stephen, who sale 160,000 shares at the price of $26.06 back on Jul 13. After this action, Fredette Stephen now owns 2,813,744 shares of Toast Inc., valued at $4,168,983 using the latest closing price.

Narang Aman, the COO & Co-President of Toast Inc., sale 105,000 shares at $26.05 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Narang Aman is holding 1,514,169 shares at $2,735,448 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.91 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc. stands at -10.07. The total capital return value is set at -31.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -29.80, with -18.90 for asset returns.

Based on Toast Inc. (TOST), the company’s capital structure generated 8.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.89. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Toast Inc. (TOST) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.