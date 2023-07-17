Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) is above average at 30.89x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) is $11.75, which is $10.28 above the current market price. The public float for TIO is 108.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TIO on July 17, 2023 was 9.24M shares.

TIO) stock’s latest price update

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO)’s stock price has increased by 5.86 compared to its previous closing price of 1.39. However, the company has seen a 17.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TIO’s Market Performance

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has seen a 17.72% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 33.77% gain in the past month and a -8.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.14% for TIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.56% for TIO stock, with a simple moving average of 10.43% for the last 200 days.

TIO Trading at -36.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.13%, as shares surge +19.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIO rose by +18.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2968. In addition, Tingo Group Inc. saw 77.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.98 for the present operating margin

+40.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tingo Group Inc. stands at -32.23. Equity return is now at value 28.60, with 12.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.