The Kroger Co. (KR) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of The Kroger Co. (KR) has gone down by -1.55% for the week, with a -0.90% drop in the past month and a -1.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.83% for KR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.63% for KR’s stock, with a 0.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Right Now?

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.35x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.48.

The public float for KR is 712.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.35% of that float. On July 17, 2023, the average trading volume of KR was 5.22M shares.

KR) stock’s latest price update

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR)'s stock price has plunge by -1.19% in relation to previous closing price of 47.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.55% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/25/23 that Scammers Target Stores With Bomb Threats, Seeking Bitcoin and Gift Cards

Analysts’ Opinion of KR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KR stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for KR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KR in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $60 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

KR Trading at -2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KR fell by -1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.70. In addition, The Kroger Co. saw 4.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KR starting from Massa Timothy A, who sale 23,000 shares at the price of $47.95 back on Apr 21. After this action, Massa Timothy A now owns 194,956 shares of The Kroger Co., valued at $1,102,873 using the latest closing price.

Wheatley Christine S, the Group Vice President of The Kroger Co., sale 25,000 shares at $47.49 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Wheatley Christine S is holding 126,866 shares at $1,187,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.06 for the present operating margin

+19.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Kroger Co. stands at +1.50. The total capital return value is set at 15.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.79. Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Kroger Co. (KR), the company’s capital structure generated 203.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.09. Total debt to assets is 39.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 189.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 73.00 and the total asset turnover is 2.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Kroger Co. (KR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.