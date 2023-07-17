The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.91 compared to its previous closing price of 60.35. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 07/14/23 that Consumer Staples See Gains

Is It Worth Investing in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Right Now?

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for KO is at 0.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KO is $70.11, which is $8.92 above the current market price. The public float for KO is 4.30B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.45% of that float. The average trading volume for KO on July 17, 2023 was 13.78M shares.

KO’s Market Performance

KO stock saw an increase of 1.91% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.74% and a quarterly increase of -3.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.14% for The Coca-Cola Company (KO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.37% for KO’s stock, with a 0.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $67 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2023.

KO Trading at -0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KO rose by +1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.68. In addition, The Coca-Cola Company saw -4.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KO starting from Braun Henrique, who sale 16,950 shares at the price of $64.03 back on May 12. After this action, Braun Henrique now owns 26,272 shares of The Coca-Cola Company, valued at $1,085,315 using the latest closing price.

ARROYO MANUEL, the Chief Marketing Officer of The Coca-Cola Company, sale 15,266 shares at $63.50 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that ARROYO MANUEL is holding 99,314 shares at $969,391 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.90 for the present operating margin

+57.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Coca-Cola Company stands at +22.27. The total capital return value is set at 17.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.41. Equity return is now at value 41.50, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Coca-Cola Company (KO), the company’s capital structure generated 168.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.75. Total debt to assets is 43.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.