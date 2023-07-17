The -13.88% Decline of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s (WBD) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) has gone down by -1.12% for the week, with a -10.08% drop in the past month and a -11.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.97% for WBD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.00% for WBD’s stock, with a -3.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.52.

The public float for WBD is 2.20B, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.26% of that float. On July 17, 2023, the average trading volume of WBD was 21.61M shares.

The stock price of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) has plunged by -5.34 when compared to previous closing price of 13.10, but the company has seen a -1.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/01/23 that David Zaslav’s Hollywood Script: Fail Fast, Learn, Move On

WBD Trading at -1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -9.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBD fell by -1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.59. In addition, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. saw 30.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBD starting from Wiedenfels Gunnar, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $11.22 back on May 25. After this action, Wiedenfels Gunnar now owns 738,849 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., valued at $168,285 using the latest closing price.

Zeiler Gerhard, the President, International of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $14.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Zeiler Gerhard is holding 230,507 shares at $293,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBD

Equity return is now at value -18.40, with -6.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.