The -13.88% Decline of GT Biopharma Inc.’s (GTBP) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, GTBP stock has gone up by 18.71%, with a monthly gain of 2.55% and a quarterly plunge of -26.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.79% for GT Biopharma Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.90% for GTBP’s stock, with a -63.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) is $3.50, which is $3.17 above the current market price. The public float for GTBP is 27.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GTBP on July 17, 2023 was 547.29K shares.

GTBP) stock’s latest price update

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP)’s stock price has soared by 18.79 in relation to previous closing price of 0.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 18.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTBP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for GTBP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTBP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on May 24th of the previous year 2021.

GTBP Trading at 10.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.93%, as shares surge +4.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTBP rose by +18.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3072. In addition, GT Biopharma Inc. saw -62.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTBP starting from Breen Michael Martin, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Apr 11. After this action, Breen Michael Martin now owns 656,218 shares of GT Biopharma Inc., valued at $25,000 using the latest closing price.

Ohri Manu, the CFO & Secretary of GT Biopharma Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Ohri Manu is holding 50,000 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTBP

Equity return is now at value -111.60, with -76.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.