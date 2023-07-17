The -13.88% Decline of CNH Industrial N.V.’s (CNHI) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, CNHI stock has gone up by 5.61%, with a monthly gain of 6.27% and a quarterly surge of 4.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.97% for CNH Industrial N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.74% for CNHI’s stock, with a 3.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) is above average at 9.35x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is $19.59, which is $4.16 above the current market price. The public float for CNHI is 999.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CNHI on July 17, 2023 was 6.50M shares.

CNHI) stock’s latest price update

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI)’s stock price has soared by 1.87 in relation to previous closing price of 14.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/05/23 that Machinery Maker CNH Posted Record Results. Profit Margins Improved.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNHI stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CNHI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNHI in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $31 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

CNHI Trading at 8.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +4.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNHI rose by +5.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.45. In addition, CNH Industrial N.V. saw -5.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.50 for the present operating margin

+29.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for CNH Industrial N.V. stands at +8.61. The total capital return value is set at 14.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.88. Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI), the company’s capital structure generated 334.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.00. Total debt to assets is 58.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 193.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.