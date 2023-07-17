The -13.88% Decline of Augmedix Inc.’s (AUGX) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Augmedix Inc. (AUGX) has seen a -16.16% decrease in the past week, with a -5.03% drop in the past month, and a 151.52% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.07% for AUGX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.36% for AUGX’s stock, with a 87.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ: AUGX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AUGX is at 0.36.

The public float for AUGX is 30.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.30% of that float. The average trading volume for AUGX on July 17, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

AUGX) stock’s latest price update

Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ: AUGX)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.37 in comparison to its previous close of 4.63, however, the company has experienced a -16.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AUGX Trading at -0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.14%, as shares sank -5.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUGX fell by -16.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +174.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.67. In addition, Augmedix Inc. saw 166.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUGX starting from Traylor Margie L., who purchase 26,530 shares at the price of $4.51 back on Jun 14. After this action, Traylor Margie L. now owns 47,331 shares of Augmedix Inc., valued at $119,649 using the latest closing price.

Ginocchio Paul, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Augmedix Inc., purchase 18,000 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Ginocchio Paul is holding 118,000 shares at $21,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Augmedix Inc. (AUGX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.