TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE: TIXT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) by analysts is $18.07, The public float for TIXT is 60.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. On July 17, 2023, the average trading volume of TIXT was 157.23K shares.

TIXT) stock’s latest price update

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE: TIXT)’s stock price has gone decline by -31.34 in comparison to its previous close of 14.71, however, the company has experienced a -31.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TIXT’s Market Performance

TIXT’s stock has fallen by -31.94% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -34.50% and a quarterly drop of -51.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.29% for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.33% for TIXT’s stock, with a -50.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TIXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TIXT stocks, with National Bank Financial repeating the rating for TIXT by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for TIXT in the upcoming period, according to National Bank Financial is $17 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2023.

TIXT Trading at -36.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares sank -34.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIXT fell by -31.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.67. In addition, TELUS International (Cda) Inc. saw -48.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.13 for the present operating margin

+13.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. stands at +7.41. The total capital return value is set at 11.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.00. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT), the company’s capital structure generated 52.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.40. Total debt to assets is 27.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.