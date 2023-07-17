Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) is 7.87x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TECK is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Teck Resources Limited (TECK) is $52.18, which is $26.5 above the current market price. The public float for TECK is 502.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% of that float. On July 17, 2023, TECK’s average trading volume was 4.54M shares.

TECK stock's latest price update

The stock price of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) has surged by 0.31 when compared to previous closing price of 41.52, but the company has seen a -0.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/12/23 that Glencore Offers to Buy Teck Resources’ Coal Assets. It’s the Deal That Won’t Go Away.

TECK’s Market Performance

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has seen a -0.26% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.90% decline in the past month and a -7.89% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for TECK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.77% for TECK stock, with a simple moving average of 7.40% for the last 200 days.

TECK Trading at -0.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -3.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TECK fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.25. In addition, Teck Resources Limited saw 11.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.81 for the present operating margin

+48.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teck Resources Limited stands at +23.61. The total capital return value is set at 21.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.25. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Teck Resources Limited (TECK), the company’s capital structure generated 39.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.22. Total debt to assets is 19.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.