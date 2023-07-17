Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM)’s stock price has dropped by -0.41 in relation to previous closing price of 105.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Right Now?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TSM is at 1.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for TSM is $113.27, which is $7.24 above the current market price. The public float for TSM is 4.86B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.28% of that float. The average trading volume for TSM on July 17, 2023 was 11.84M shares.

TSM’s Market Performance

The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has seen a 4.90% increase in the past week, with a -1.55% drop in the past month, and a 20.78% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for TSM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.74% for TSM’s stock, with a 23.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSM stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for TSM by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for TSM in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $135 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2023.

TSM Trading at 8.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM rose by +4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.22. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited saw 41.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.54 for the present operating margin

+58.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stands at +44.90. The total capital return value is set at 33.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.73. Equity return is now at value 36.30, with 21.50 for asset returns.

Based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), the company’s capital structure generated 30.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.22. Total debt to assets is 17.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.