Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) has seen a 33.02% increase in the past week, with a 3.68% gain in the past month, and a 17.50% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.46% for SUNW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.09% for SUNW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SUNW is at 1.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SUNW is $4.00, which is $1.44 above the current market price. The public float for SUNW is 34.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.29% of that float. The average trading volume for SUNW on July 17, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

SUNW) stock’s latest price update

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW)’s stock price has soared by 12.80 in relation to previous closing price of 1.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 33.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/15/22 that Scorched Western states and a hurricane in New York: Earth experienced one of its hottest years on record in 2021

Analysts’ Opinion of SUNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUNW stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for SUNW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SUNW in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on March 01st of the previous year 2022.

SUNW Trading at 24.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.26%, as shares surge +12.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUNW rose by +33.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1535. In addition, Sunworks Inc. saw -10.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SUNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.42 for the present operating margin

+41.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunworks Inc. stands at -17.42. The total capital return value is set at -38.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.76. Equity return is now at value -40.40, with -23.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sunworks Inc. (SUNW), the company’s capital structure generated 7.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.09. Total debt to assets is 4.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.