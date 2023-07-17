Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) has decreased by -3.44 when compared to last closing price of 6.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.34% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/28/22 that Consolidation Drives Private Equity’s Haynesville Shale Exits

Is It Worth Investing in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Right Now?

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SWN is 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SWN is $7.78, which is $1.82 above the current price. The public float for SWN is 1.09B and currently, short sellers hold a 5.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SWN on July 17, 2023 was 21.33M shares.

SWN’s Market Performance

SWN stock saw an increase of -0.34% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.51% and a quarterly increase of 14.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.68% for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.43% for SWN’s stock, with a 3.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SWN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $7.50 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2023.

SWN Trading at 10.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +12.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWN fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.78. In addition, Southwestern Energy Company saw 0.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SWN

Equity return is now at value 198.30, with 49.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.