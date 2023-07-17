SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) has plunged by -7.22 when compared to previous closing price of 3.74, but the company has seen a -4.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/08/23 that SoundHound Shares Drop After Earnings as AI Stocks Hit an Air Pocket

Is It Worth Investing in SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.61.

The public float for SOUN is 156.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOUN on July 17, 2023 was 14.84M shares.

SOUN’s Market Performance

The stock of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has seen a -4.41% decrease in the past week, with a 10.16% rise in the past month, and a 29.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.04% for SOUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.74% for SOUN stock, with a simple moving average of 36.55% for the last 200 days.

SOUN Trading at 7.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.65%, as shares surge +14.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN fell by -4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.91. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc. saw 96.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from EMAMI MAJID, who sale 68,333 shares at the price of $4.42 back on Jun 30. After this action, EMAMI MAJID now owns 301,389 shares of SoundHound AI Inc., valued at $302,162 using the latest closing price.

STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, the Chief Technology Officer of SoundHound AI Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY is holding 810,125 shares at $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-338.61 for the present operating margin

+69.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoundHound AI Inc. stands at -370.63. Equity return is now at value 691.10, with -176.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.