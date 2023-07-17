Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) by analysts is $9.60, The public float for SLNH is 15.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.98% of that float. On July 17, 2023, the average trading volume of SLNH was 535.07K shares.

SLNH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) has decreased by -13.11 when compared to last closing price of 0.27.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SLNH’s Market Performance

Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) has seen a 21.62% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 24.01% gain in the past month and a -8.59% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.93% for SLNH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.49% for SLNH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -56.70% for the last 200 days.

SLNH Trading at 17.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.96%, as shares surge +25.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLNH rose by +21.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2050. In addition, Soluna Holdings Inc. saw -10.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLNH starting from Bottomley John, who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $3.21 back on Sep 02. After this action, Bottomley John now owns 49,000 shares of Soluna Holdings Inc., valued at $28,860 using the latest closing price.

Phelan William P, the Director of Soluna Holdings Inc., purchase 7,657 shares at $3.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Phelan William P is holding 333,407 shares at $24,968 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-128.45 for the present operating margin

-27.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Soluna Holdings Inc. stands at -373.55. Equity return is now at value -154.30, with -90.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.