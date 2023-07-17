Society Pass Incorporated’s (SOPA) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) has seen a -2.60% decrease in the past week, with a -16.08% drop in the past month, and a -50.31% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.93% for SOPA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.26% for SOPA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -55.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SOPA is 1.65.

The public float for SOPA is 17.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. On July 17, 2023, SOPA’s average trading volume was 188.46K shares.

The stock of Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) has decreased by -11.45 when compared to last closing price of 0.55.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/21/21 that Micron, Nike, BlackBerry, Braze: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of SOPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOPA stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for SOPA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOPA in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2023.

SOPA Trading at -29.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.25%, as shares sank -14.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOPA fell by -2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5445. In addition, Society Pass Incorporated saw -50.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOPA

Equity return is now at value -131.60, with -95.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.