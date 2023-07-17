Should You Invest in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Now?

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VOD is at 0.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VOD is $14.14, which is $3.81 above the current market price. The public float for VOD is 2.17B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.19% of that float. The average trading volume for VOD on July 17, 2023 was 5.97M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

VOD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) has decreased by -0.21 when compared to last closing price of 9.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/24/22 that Bitcoin, Coinbase, Peloton, Kohl’s: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

VOD’s Market Performance

VOD’s stock has risen by 4.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.70% and a quarterly drop of -16.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.37% for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.75% for VOD stock, with a simple moving average of -12.88% for the last 200 days.

VOD Trading at -4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +3.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOD rose by +4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.33. In addition, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company saw -5.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.85 for the present operating margin

+32.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stands at +25.90. The total capital return value is set at 4.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.42.

Based on Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD), the company’s capital structure generated 104.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.15. Total debt to assets is 42.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.