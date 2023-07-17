Should You Invest in Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NVFY is at 1.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NVFY is 0.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.30% of that float. The average trading volume for NVFY on July 17, 2023 was 27.76K shares.

NVFY) stock’s latest price update

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY)’s stock price has increased by 27.06 compared to its previous closing price of 2.22. However, the company has seen a 38.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NVFY’s Market Performance

NVFY’s stock has risen by 38.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 46.15% and a quarterly drop of -19.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.61% for Nova LifeStyle Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.92% for NVFY stock, with a simple moving average of -6.70% for the last 200 days.

NVFY Trading at 16.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.58%, as shares surge +39.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVFY rose by +37.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, Nova LifeStyle Inc. saw 29.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-127.29 for the present operating margin

-61.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nova LifeStyle Inc. stands at -133.98. Equity return is now at value -160.80, with -108.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.