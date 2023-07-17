Should You Invest in Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Now?

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LESL is at 0.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LESL is $11.46, which is $4.71 above the current market price. The public float for LESL is 176.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.67% of that float. The average trading volume for LESL on July 17, 2023 was 3.59M shares.

LESL) stock’s latest price update

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL)’s stock price has decreased by -29.62 compared to its previous closing price of 9.52. However, the company has seen a -29.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LESL’s Market Performance

LESL’s stock has fallen by -29.99% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -33.86% and a quarterly drop of -37.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.90% for Leslie’s Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.57% for LESL stock, with a simple moving average of -45.77% for the last 200 days.

LESL Trading at -33.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LESL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares sank -33.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LESL fell by -29.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.48. In addition, Leslie’s Inc. saw -45.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LESL starting from Bubbles Investor Aggregator, L, who sale 9,343,499 shares at the price of $12.02 back on Dec 12. After this action, Bubbles Investor Aggregator, L now owns 8,776,904 shares of Leslie’s Inc., valued at $112,308,858 using the latest closing price.

Gazaway Brad, the of Leslie’s Inc., sale 3,335 shares at $14.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Gazaway Brad is holding 130,447 shares at $49,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LESL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.28 for the present operating margin

+43.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leslie’s Inc. stands at +10.18. The total capital return value is set at 29.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.34. Equity return is now at value -50.80, with 10.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.