Should You Invest in Fisker Inc. (FSR) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FSR is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FSR is $8.63, which is $3.43 above the current market price. The public float for FSR is 191.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 39.50% of that float. The average trading volume for FSR on July 17, 2023 was 9.04M shares.

FSR) stock’s latest price update

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.36 in relation to its previous close of 6.66. However, the company has experienced a 2.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/09/23 that Rivian’s Quarterly Loss Narrows as EV Startups Face Cash Crunch

FSR’s Market Performance

FSR’s stock has risen by 2.83% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.75% and a quarterly rise of 12.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.73% for Fisker Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.87% for FSR’s stock, with a -8.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSR stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for FSR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FSR in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $6 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

FSR Trading at 2.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.49%, as shares surge +3.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSR rose by +2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.84. In addition, Fisker Inc. saw -15.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSR starting from Huhnke Burkhard J., who sale 10,280 shares at the price of $5.93 back on Mar 28. After this action, Huhnke Burkhard J. now owns 25,493 shares of Fisker Inc., valued at $60,960 using the latest closing price.

FIFTHDELTA Ltd, the 10% Owner of Fisker Inc., sale 1,529,026 shares at $6.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that FIFTHDELTA Ltd is holding 17,937,500 shares at $10,015,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-155042.40 for the present operating margin

-3411.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fisker Inc. stands at -160086.55. The total capital return value is set at -39.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.42. Equity return is now at value -104.70, with -37.50 for asset returns.

Based on Fisker Inc. (FSR), the company’s capital structure generated 144.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.15. Total debt to assets is 45.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4,082.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fisker Inc. (FSR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.