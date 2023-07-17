SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WORX is 9.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.14% of that float. On July 17, 2023, the average trading volume of WORX was 4.94M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

WORX) stock’s latest price update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX)’s stock price has dropped by -10.13 in relation to previous closing price of 0.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -20.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WORX’s Market Performance

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) has experienced a -20.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 28.67% rise in the past month, and a -23.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 43.12% for WORX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.30% for WORX’s stock, with a -36.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WORX Trading at -13.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WORX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 43.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.13%, as shares surge +25.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WORX fell by -20.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4045. In addition, SCWorx Corp. saw -30.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WORX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.66 for the present operating margin

+35.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for SCWorx Corp. stands at -45.75. Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -17.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, SCWorx Corp. (WORX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.