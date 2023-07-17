Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) Stock Faces 29.89% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) has gone down by -37.82% for the week, with a -27.00% drop in the past month and a 54.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 16.70% for RMTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.54% for RMTI’s stock, with a 53.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RMTI is 11.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RMTI on July 17, 2023 was 782.18K shares.

RMTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) has plunged by -22.38 when compared to previous closing price of 4.11, but the company has seen a -37.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMTI stocks, with Piper Jaffray repeating the rating for RMTI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RMTI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Jaffray is $10 based on the research report published on June 24th of the previous year 2019.

RMTI Trading at -16.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.89%, as shares sank -24.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMTI fell by -37.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +149.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.82. In addition, Rockwell Medical Inc. saw 214.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RMTI

Equity return is now at value -84.30, with -26.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.