Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RGTI is 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RGTI is $1.00, which is -$0.76 below the current price. The public float for RGTI is 114.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RGTI on July 17, 2023 was 3.62M shares.

RGTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) has plunged by -12.00 when compared to previous closing price of 2.00, but the company has seen a 28.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RGTI’s Market Performance

RGTI’s stock has risen by 28.47% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 34.35% and a quarterly rise of 241.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.16% for Rigetti Computing Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.08% for RGTI’s stock, with a 68.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RGTI Trading at 81.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.85%, as shares surge +44.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +336.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGTI rose by +28.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3112. In addition, Rigetti Computing Inc. saw 141.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGTI starting from Fitzgerald Alissa, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Jul 03. After this action, Fitzgerald Alissa now owns 140,810 shares of Rigetti Computing Inc., valued at $10,240 using the latest closing price.

Fitzgerald Alissa, the Director of Rigetti Computing Inc., sale 40,447 shares at $1.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Fitzgerald Alissa is holding 26,989 shares at $57,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGTI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.