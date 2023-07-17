Regions Financial Corporation (RF) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RF is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RF is $20.97, which is $2.13 above the current price. The public float for RF is 935.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RF on July 17, 2023 was 9.49M shares.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.51 compared to its previous closing price of 19.24. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/28/22 that Regions Financial Is Fined for Surprise Overdraft Fees

RF’s Market Performance

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has seen a 3.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.71% gain in the past month and a 3.05% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for RF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.36% for RF’s stock, with a -6.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RF stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RF in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $20 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

RF Trading at 8.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +5.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RF rose by +3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.03. In addition, Regions Financial Corporation saw -12.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RF starting from Hill J Thomas, who purchase 11,926 shares at the price of $16.78 back on May 17. After this action, Hill J Thomas now owns 23,107 shares of Regions Financial Corporation, valued at $200,134 using the latest closing price.

Ritter William D., the SEVP of Regions Financial Corporation, sale 13,000 shares at $23.42 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Ritter William D. is holding 24,344 shares at $304,456 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Regions Financial Corporation stands at +29.83. The total capital return value is set at 14.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.27. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Regions Financial Corporation (RF), the company’s capital structure generated 17.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.10. Total debt to assets is 1.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.