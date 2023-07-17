Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX)’s stock price has dropped by -4.30 in relation to previous closing price of 12.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 73.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 07/12/23 that Recursion Stock Soars After Nvidia Invests $50 Million for AI Drug Discovery

Is It Worth Investing in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) is $15.13, which is $3.81 above the current market price. The public float for RXRX is 159.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RXRX on July 17, 2023 was 3.83M shares.

RXRX’s Market Performance

RXRX stock saw an increase of 73.47% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.72% and a quarterly increase of 81.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.57% for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 44.69% for RXRX’s stock, with a 43.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXRX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RXRX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RXRX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the current year 2023.

RXRX Trading at 55.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.23%, as shares surge +20.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +160.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXRX rose by +73.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.33. In addition, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 54.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXRX starting from Burrell Terry-Ann, who sale 8,275 shares at the price of $12.59 back on Jul 13. After this action, Burrell Terry-Ann now owns 54,847 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $104,143 using the latest closing price.

Burrell Terry-Ann, the Director of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 108,725 shares at $12.03 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Burrell Terry-Ann is holding 63,122 shares at $1,308,271 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-616.74 for the present operating margin

-22.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -601.05. The total capital return value is set at -45.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.20. Equity return is now at value -57.10, with -38.10 for asset returns.

Based on Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX), the company’s capital structure generated 10.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.50. Total debt to assets is 7.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 40.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.