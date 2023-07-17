Real-Time Update: Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has seen a 3.73% increase in the past week, with a 3.93% gain in the past month, and a 6.88% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.09% for GGB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.10% for GGB’s stock, with a 9.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) Right Now?

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GGB is 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for GGB is $6.76, which is $1.14 above the current price. The public float for GGB is 1.10B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GGB on July 17, 2023 was 6.21M shares.

GGB) stock’s latest price update

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.24 compared to its previous closing price of 5.63. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GGB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GGB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

GGB Trading at 9.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGB rose by +3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.35. In addition, Gerdau S.A. saw 7.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GGB

Equity return is now at value 24.50, with 15.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.