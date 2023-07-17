QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.76 compared to its previous closing price of 10.14. However, the company has seen a 12.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/27/22 that QuantumScape Missed Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Is Rising.

Is It Worth Investing in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QS is 5.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is $5.71, which is -$4.15 below the current market price. The public float for QS is 292.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.08% of that float. On July 17, 2023, QS’s average trading volume was 5.46M shares.

QS’s Market Performance

QS’s stock has seen a 12.30% increase for the week, with a 31.47% rise in the past month and a 26.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.97% for QuantumScape Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.95% for QS’s stock, with a 29.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for QS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for QS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $2 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

QS Trading at 39.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.65%, as shares surge +31.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS rose by +12.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.20. In addition, QuantumScape Corporation saw 73.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QS starting from Holme Timothy, who sale 144,623 shares at the price of $10.14 back on Jul 12. After this action, Holme Timothy now owns 766,495 shares of QuantumScape Corporation, valued at $1,466,202 using the latest closing price.

Singh Mohit, the Chief Development Officer of QuantumScape Corporation, sale 76,700 shares at $8.59 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Singh Mohit is holding 700,386 shares at $658,669 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

The total capital return value is set at -27.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.56. Equity return is now at value -31.40, with -28.20 for asset returns.

Based on QuantumScape Corporation (QS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.41. Total debt to assets is 7.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.