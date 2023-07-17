Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for POAI is 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for POAI is $100.00, The public float for POAI is 3.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of POAI on July 17, 2023 was 234.95K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

POAI) stock’s latest price update

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI)’s stock price has dropped by -10.02 in relation to previous closing price of 6.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

POAI’s Market Performance

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) has experienced a 16.80% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 77.51% rise in the past month, and a -40.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.11% for POAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.08% for POAI’s stock, with a -6.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

POAI Trading at 51.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.16%, as shares surge +87.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +95.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POAI rose by +16.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.84. In addition, Predictive Oncology Inc. saw -4.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POAI starting from HANDLEY DANIEL E, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Dec 15. After this action, HANDLEY DANIEL E now owns 120,513 shares of Predictive Oncology Inc., valued at $2,460 using the latest closing price.

MYERS ROBERT L, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Predictive Oncology Inc., purchase 8,795 shares at $0.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that MYERS ROBERT L is holding 71,265 shares at $5,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1014.16 for the present operating margin

+6.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Predictive Oncology Inc. stands at -1709.62. Equity return is now at value -99.70, with -85.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.