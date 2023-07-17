Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.65 in relation to its previous close of 14.73. However, the company has experienced a -0.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/04/22 that Insider Buys of Oil and Solar Stocks Are Plays on Russia Sanctions

Is It Worth Investing in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) Right Now?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PAA is 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PAA is $16.26, which is $1.94 above the current price. The public float for PAA is 452.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAA on July 17, 2023 was 3.58M shares.

PAA’s Market Performance

PAA stock saw an increase of -0.21% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.64% and a quarterly increase of 9.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.28% for PAA’s stock, with a 14.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PAA by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for PAA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $17 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

PAA Trading at 6.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +8.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAA fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.94. In addition, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. saw 21.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.21 for the present operating margin

+2.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stands at +1.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.66. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA), the company’s capital structure generated 88.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.88. Total debt to assets is 31.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.