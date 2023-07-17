Pinterest Inc.’s (PINS) Stock: A 8.69% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has gone up by 6.63% for the week, with a 20.13% rise in the past month and a 2.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.26% for PINS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.69% for PINS’s stock, with a 17.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PINS is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PINS is $29.07, which is -$0.55 below the current price. The public float for PINS is 588.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PINS on July 17, 2023 was 11.73M shares.

PINS) stock’s latest price update

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS)’s stock price has surge by 2.18relation to previous closing price of 28.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.63% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/06/23 that Pinterest Is Staging a Turnaround. Why the Stock Is a Buy.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $32 based on the research report published on July 17th of the current year 2023.

PINS Trading at 19.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.22% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +17.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS rose by +6.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.21. In addition, Pinterest Inc. saw 20.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from Gavini Naveen, who sale 9,598 shares at the price of $28.58 back on Jul 12. After this action, Gavini Naveen now owns 289,593 shares of Pinterest Inc., valued at $274,298 using the latest closing price.

JORDAN JEFFREY D, the Director of Pinterest Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $27.28 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that JORDAN JEFFREY D is holding 171,715 shares at $204,572 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc. stands at -3.43. The total capital return value is set at -2.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value -9.50, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Pinterest Inc. (PINS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 5.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.