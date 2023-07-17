Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) by analysts is $1.63, which is -$0.38 below the current market price. The public float for PRDS is 52.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.15% of that float. On July 17, 2023, the average trading volume of PRDS was 191.42K shares.

PRDS) stock’s latest price update

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 15.14 compared to its previous closing price of 1.85. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Covid-19 Pill Developer to Spend SPAC IPO Funds on Clinical Trial, Hiring

PRDS’s Market Performance

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) has experienced a 15.76% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.76% rise in the past month, and a 28.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for PRDS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.79% for PRDS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 33.43% for the last 200 days.

PRDS Trading at 13.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +11.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRDS rose by +15.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8668. In addition, Pardes Biosciences Inc. saw 26.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRDS starting from Foresite Capital Opportunity M, who purchase 773,952 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Apr 05. After this action, Foresite Capital Opportunity M now owns 8,773,134 shares of Pardes Biosciences Inc., valued at $1,160,928 using the latest closing price.

Foresite Capital Management V, the 10% Owner of Pardes Biosciences Inc., purchase 773,952 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Foresite Capital Management V, is holding 13,583,762 shares at $1,160,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRDS

Equity return is now at value -48.30, with -45.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.