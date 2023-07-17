Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for PLTR is also noteworthy at 2.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PLTR is $10.21, which is -$6.28 below than the current price. The public float for PLTR is 1.75B, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.56% of that float. The average trading volume of PLTR on July 17, 2023 was 75.25M shares.

PLTR) stock’s latest price update

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR)’s stock price has plunge by -2.03relation to previous closing price of 16.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.91% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/05/23 that Palantir Stock Rises on Defense Contract. AI Is Part of That.

PLTR’s Market Performance

PLTR’s stock has risen by 6.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.50% and a quarterly rise of 91.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.28% for Palantir Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.98% for PLTR stock, with a simple moving average of 78.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PLTR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PLTR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $18 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

PLTR Trading at 22.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares surge +3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +116.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR rose by +6.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +117.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.50. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc. saw 155.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Moore Alexander D., who sale 37,076 shares at the price of $15.38 back on Jul 03. After this action, Moore Alexander D. now owns 1,808,819 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc., valued at $570,170 using the latest closing price.

Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman, the Director of Palantir Technologies Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $16.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman is holding 199,830 shares at $114,717 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.46 for the present operating margin

+78.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at -19.61. The total capital return value is set at -5.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.15. Equity return is now at value -10.20, with -7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.86. Total debt to assets is 7.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.