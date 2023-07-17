ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) is above average at 24.32x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.74.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is $96.62, which is -$2.43 below the current market price. The public float for ON is 430.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ON on July 17, 2023 was 6.82M shares.

The stock price of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) has plunged by -2.31 when compared to previous closing price of 102.04, but the company has seen a 6.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/06/23 that On Semi Earnings Beat Estimates. The Stock Rises.

ON’s Market Performance

ON’s stock has risen by 6.84% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.56% and a quarterly rise of 28.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.67% for ON Semiconductor Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.46% for ON stock, with a simple moving average of 31.79% for the last 200 days.

ON Trading at 13.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +7.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ON rose by +6.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.10. In addition, ON Semiconductor Corporation saw 59.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ON starting from KEETON SIMON, who sale 11,310 shares at the price of $95.00 back on Jun 30. After this action, KEETON SIMON now owns 196,034 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $1,074,450 using the latest closing price.

MASCARENAS PAUL ANTHONY, the Director of ON Semiconductor Corporation, sale 1,450 shares at $88.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that MASCARENAS PAUL ANTHONY is holding 46,757 shares at $128,514 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.36 for the present operating margin

+47.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for ON Semiconductor Corporation stands at +22.85. The total capital return value is set at 31.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.19. Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 15.90 for asset returns.

Based on ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), the company’s capital structure generated 56.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.21. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.