On Holding AG (ONON) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) is above average at 103.89x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.21.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for On Holding AG (ONON) is $31.05, which is $0.01 above the current market price. The public float for ONON is 189.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ONON on July 17, 2023 was 4.38M shares.

ONON) stock’s latest price update

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.92 in comparison to its previous close of 33.14, however, the company has experienced a 7.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/07/22 that The 100% Recyclable Running Shoe That’s Only Available by Subscription

ONON’s Market Performance

ONON’s stock has risen by 7.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.48% and a quarterly rise of 13.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.96% for On Holding AG The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.48% for ONON’s stock, with a 46.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONON stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ONON by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONON in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $39 based on the research report published on July 17th of the current year 2023.

ONON Trading at 14.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +13.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON rose by +6.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.68. In addition, On Holding AG saw 102.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.96 for the present operating margin

+52.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at +4.72. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, On Holding AG (ONON) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.