Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for OPTT is at 1.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OPTT is $1200.00, The public float for OPTT is 53.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.24% of that float. The average trading volume for OPTT on July 17, 2023 was 151.30K shares.

OPTT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) has increased by 6.54 when compared to last closing price of 0.62.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OPTT’s Market Performance

OPTT’s stock has risen by 5.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.66% and a quarterly rise of 21.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.88% for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.72% for OPTT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.66% for the last 200 days.

OPTT Trading at 15.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.39%, as shares surge +7.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPTT rose by +5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6106. In addition, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. saw 45.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OPTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1211.65 for the present operating margin

-5.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stands at -1073.00. The total capital return value is set at -28.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.99. Equity return is now at value -35.00, with -32.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.23. Total debt to assets is 1.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.