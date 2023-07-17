Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) has dropped by -3.35 compared to previous close of 61.44. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/10/23 that Occidental Makes a Billion-Dollar Climate Moonshot—So It Can Keep Pumping Oil

Is It Worth Investing in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is 6.76x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OXY is 1.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is $67.75, which is $9.67 above the current market price. The public float for OXY is 897.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.31% of that float. On July 17, 2023, OXY’s average trading volume was 10.71M shares.

OXY’s Market Performance

The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has seen a 1.31% increase in the past week, with a 1.04% rise in the past month, and a -8.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for OXY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.69% for OXY’s stock, with a -6.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OXY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OXY stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for OXY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OXY in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $72 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2023.

OXY Trading at 1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXY rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.44. In addition, Occidental Petroleum Corporation saw -5.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OXY starting from BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, who purchase 260,769 shares at the price of $57.02 back on Jun 28. After this action, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC now owns 224,129,192 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, valued at $14,869,048 using the latest closing price.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, the 10% Owner of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, purchase 1,239,180 shares at $57.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC is holding 223,868,423 shares at $70,843,177 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.64 for the present operating margin

+47.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stands at +36.47. The total capital return value is set at 26.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.24. Equity return is now at value 45.30, with 12.10 for asset returns.

Based on Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), the company’s capital structure generated 69.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.84. Total debt to assets is 27.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.