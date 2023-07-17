Novan Inc. (NOVN) Stock Experiences -21.06% Monthly Change

In the past week, NOVN stock has gone up by 30.03%, with a monthly decline of -21.06% and a quarterly plunge of -53.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.61% for Novan Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.62% for NOVN’s stock, with a -48.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Novan Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NOVN is also noteworthy at -0.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NOVN is $9.67, which is $10.19 above than the current price. The public float for NOVN is 23.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. The average trading volume of NOVN on July 17, 2023 was 341.17K shares.

NOVN) stock’s latest price update

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.78 in comparison to its previous close of 0.56, however, the company has experienced a 30.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOVN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for NOVN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NOVN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $30 based on the research report published on July 09th of the previous year 2021.

NOVN Trading at -30.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.32%, as shares sank -19.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOVN rose by +30.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5302. In addition, Novan Inc. saw -58.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOVN starting from SANDERS MACHELLE, who sale 11,553 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Jun 27. After this action, SANDERS MACHELLE now owns 25,248 shares of Novan Inc., valued at $4,716 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-149.44 for the present operating margin

+57.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novan Inc. stands at -132.21. Equity return is now at value -616.80, with -34.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Novan Inc. (NOVN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.