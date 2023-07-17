Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for NCLH is also noteworthy at 2.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NCLH is $16.82, which is -$1.92 below than the current price. The public float for NCLH is 421.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.61% of that float. The average trading volume of NCLH on July 17, 2023 was 14.76M shares.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH)’s stock price has decreased by -4.98 compared to its previous closing price of 21.49. However, the company has seen a -6.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/07/23 that This Year’s Most Buoyant Sector Was a Win for Value Investors

NCLH’s Market Performance

NCLH’s stock has fallen by -6.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.88% and a quarterly rise of 58.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.97% for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.05% for NCLH’s stock, with a 33.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCLH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCLH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NCLH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NCLH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

NCLH Trading at 18.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCLH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +5.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCLH fell by -6.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.69. In addition, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. saw 66.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCLH starting from Farkas Daniel S, who sale 38,000 shares at the price of $19.46 back on Jun 15. After this action, Farkas Daniel S now owns 244,261 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., valued at $739,366 using the latest closing price.

Ashby Faye L., the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., sale 15,811 shares at $19.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Ashby Faye L. is holding 174,619 shares at $307,587 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCLH

Equity return is now at value -455.40, with -7.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.