NiSource Inc. (NI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) has plunged by -0.78 when compared to previous closing price of 28.16, but the company has seen a 1.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is above average at 18.96x. The 36-month beta value for NI is also noteworthy at 0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NI is $30.67, which is $2.95 above than the current price. The public float for NI is 411.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume of NI on July 17, 2023 was 3.86M shares.

NI’s Market Performance

NI stock saw an increase of 1.53% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.29% and a quarterly increase of -1.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.61% for NiSource Inc. (NI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.90% for NI stock, with a simple moving average of 2.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $31 based on the research report published on June 06th of the current year 2023.

NI Trading at 1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +2.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NI rose by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.46. In addition, NiSource Inc. saw 1.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NI starting from Cuccia Kimberly S, who sale 11,157 shares at the price of $28.54 back on May 08. After this action, Cuccia Kimberly S now owns 20,329 shares of NiSource Inc., valued at $318,421 using the latest closing price.

Berman Melanie B., the SVP & CHRO of NiSource Inc., sale 4,824 shares at $27.89 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Berman Melanie B. is holding 13,933 shares at $134,556 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NI

Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, NiSource Inc. (NI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.