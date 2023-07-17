NIKE Inc.’s (NKE) Stock: A -1.64% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of NIKE Inc. (NKE) has gone up by 3.34% for the week, with a 1.10% rise in the past month and a -14.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.09% for NKE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.64% for NKE’s stock, with a -4.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Right Now?

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NKE is 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for NKE is $128.65, which is $20.3 above the current price. The public float for NKE is 1.22B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NKE on July 17, 2023 was 7.86M shares.

NKE) stock’s latest price update

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE)’s stock price has plunge by 0.10relation to previous closing price of 107.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.34% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/30/23 that Just Do It: Nike Shares Are a Buy

Analysts’ Opinion of NKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for NKE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NKE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $130 based on the research report published on July 03rd of the current year 2023.

NKE Trading at -3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -4.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKE rose by +3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.51. In addition, NIKE Inc. saw -7.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKE starting from Friend Matthew, who sale 9,210 shares at the price of $107.50 back on Jun 05. After this action, Friend Matthew now owns 41,771 shares of NIKE Inc., valued at $990,075 using the latest closing price.

PARKER MARK G, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of NIKE Inc., sale 110,000 shares at $120.86 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that PARKER MARK G is holding 1,355,871 shares at $13,294,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.55 for the present operating margin

+43.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIKE Inc. stands at +9.90. Equity return is now at value 37.00, with 14.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NIKE Inc. (NKE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.