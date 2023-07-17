NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, NEE stock has gone up by 1.60%, with a monthly decline of -1.55% and a quarterly plunge of -7.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for NextEra Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.90% for NEE’s stock, with a -5.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) Right Now?

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) is $91.50, which is $18.73 above the current market price. The public float for NEE is 2.02B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEE on July 17, 2023 was 7.30M shares.

NEE) stock’s latest price update

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.69 compared to its previous closing price of 73.71. However, the company has seen a 1.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/11/23 that Biden’s EPA proposes first-ever restrictions on greenhouse gases from power plants

Analysts’ Opinion of NEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NEE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $90 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

NEE Trading at -1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares sank -0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEE rose by +1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.86. In addition, NextEra Energy Inc. saw -12.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEE starting from KETCHUM JOHN W, who purchase 13,600 shares at the price of $74.26 back on Jun 14. After this action, KETCHUM JOHN W now owns 184,485 shares of NextEra Energy Inc., valued at $1,009,987 using the latest closing price.

Coffey Robert, the EVP, Nuclear Div & CNO of NextEra Energy Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $74.90 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Coffey Robert is holding 11,292 shares at $299,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.59 for the present operating margin

+42.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextEra Energy Inc. stands at +15.59. The total capital return value is set at 8.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE), the company’s capital structure generated 166.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.49. Total debt to assets is 41.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.